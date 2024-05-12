Advertisement

New Delhi: Some chilling details unfolded in the Jangpura murder case as the Delhi Police made some startling revelations stating that the doctor was brutally tortured and was hit on his head. The Delhi Police have uncovered significant clues leading to the arrest of the maid suspected of involvement. Officials have also identified four known associates of hers as the perpetrators of the crime.

On a Friday afternoon at C-14 in the C Block of Jangpura Extension, with most residents still at work, Dr Yogesh Chander Paul had just returned home from his clinic and was alone. Seizing this opportunity, four men forcibly entered Dr Paul's residence on the upper ground floor.

Advertisement

They allegedly assaulted the 63-year-old physician, bound him, and fatally strangled him with a dog leash. Subsequently, the assailants ransacked the premises and left.

Hours later, when Paul's wife returned home in the evening, she discovered his lifeless body on the floor.

Advertisement

Following this, the Delhi Police registered a case of murder and robbery. A senior official said, "We have not ruled out the possibility of some insider or someone known to Paul being involved."

Here's What Happened on Friday:

Around 1:30 pm, Paul returned home from his clinic for lunch, which was a 7-minute walk.

At 1:32 pm, the society's CCTV footage captured three men forcibly entering his residence, while two others waited outside.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the Delhi Police discovered that the doctor's maid Basanti had informed her friends and associates about the doctor being alone at home. The accused individuals have been identified as residents of Nepal.

After gaining entry to the flat, the assailants attacked the doctor, gagged and tied him up with a rope, covered his face with a blanket, and strangled him with a dog leash, while Malti, the maid, locked the two dogs inside the bathroom.

Advertisement

Later in the afternoon, around 4 pm, CCTV footage showed the men leaving with bags.

Subsequently, Malti left for the upper floor.

Advertisement

Around 6:30 pm, Paul's wife Neena returned home and discovered her husband's body on the floor. A PCR call was made at 6:50 pm.

On Saturday, Paul's neighbours held a candle march in the locality. Paul was a popular doctor in the area and the investigation is at a crucial stage. Reports suggest that the doctor was murdered out of fear that his identity would be revealed.