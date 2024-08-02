Published 10:12 IST, August 2nd 2024
Japan Osprey Crash Caused by Cracks in a Gear and Pilot’s Decision to Keep Flying, Air Force Says
Air Force investigation revealed that Osprey crash off Japan last November was caused by cracks in a metal gear and the pilot’s decision to continue flight
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Osprey Crash Linked to Gear Cracks & Pilot's Decision to Continue Flight | Image: Lockheed Martin Representative
