As the sacred rituals for the 7-day consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir are underway, Republic TV has accessed exclusive images showcasing additional temples that will be erected within the premises of the grand Ram Mandir. Additionally, Republic has secured the initial visuals of the sanctum sanctorum, where the divine idol of Ram Lalla will be placed after the culmination of the consecration ceremony on January 22. Stay tuned for an in-depth exploration of the sanctified spaces within the Ram Mandir, bringing you a closer look at the spiritual essence embedded in this monumental structure.

Jatayu Temple

The construction of the Jatayu Temple has reached its completion phase, with the installation of the statue and the final touches of aesthetic work currently underway.

Shiva Temple

Among the additional temples within the complex, the Shiv Temple holds special significance, as it is believed to be the sacred site where Dashrath, the father of Lord Ram, used to perform worship of the Shivling. Notably, the very Shivling he revered is now enshrined within this temple, creating a spiritual connection to the past and adding a profound layer of reverence to the overall sanctity of the Ram Mandir complex.

PATHWAYS AND GROUNDWORK

Newly constructed pathways will guide pilgrims to the main temple, enhancing the accessibility and approach to the sanctum. The completion of the east wall surrounding the parkotta adds to the overall infrastructure of the sacred space. Intricate engravings featuring various deities around the main idol are currently in progress, highlighting the attention to detail in the artistic elements.

Our sources have told that particularly, Makrana Marbles are being used for these engravings, adding a touch of elegance to the craftsmanship. Before January 18, the focus is on expeditiously finishing the construction of eight additional idols that will encircle the central figure of Lord Ram, ensuring their placement is accomplished before the significant moment when the main idol finds its rightful place. Stay tuned for updates as these meticulous endeavors come to fruition, creating a spiritually enriching environment within the Ram Mandir complex.



Pran Pratishtha Rituals Underway

Meanwhile, the rituals for Pran Pratishtha will continue till January 21. On January 22, the minimum essential rituals needed for the "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted. "The 'anushthan' has started and will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Eleven priests are performing the rituals invoking all the "devis and devtas" (goddesses and gods)," Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

The trust said there are seven adhivasas in the "Pran Pratishtha" and a minimum of three adhivasas are in practice. There are 121 "acharyas" who are conducting the rituals and Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid is overseeing, coordinating and directing all proceedings of the "anushthan". The principal "acharya" will be Laxmikant Dixit Dixit of Kashi.

Pran Pratishtha Schedule

January 16: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan.

January 17: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti.

January 18: Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas, along with Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas during the morning hours.

January 19: Dhanyadhivas to be held during the evening.

January 20: Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas to be held in the morning, and Pushpadhivas during the evening.

January 21: Madhyadhivas will be organised in the morning.

January 22: On the inauguration day, after Pran Prathistha, the mandir authorities and its priests will conduct Shaiyadhivas during the evening.

(With Inputs From Priyanka Sharma)