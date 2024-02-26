Advertisement

Jaunpur: At least 6 were killed and 6 injured in a tragic collision between a bus and a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

The accident occurred on Sunday late night at around 11:15 pm near Samadhganj, as per media reports. The bus was heading to Jaunpur from Prayagraj.

The police official said five died on the spot, while the sixth died in the nearby district hospital.

At the time of the accident, 12 labourers were travelling in the tractor-trolley. All the victims hailed from the Alishahpur village.

As soon as the police were made aware of the incident, they reached the spot and engaged in rescue work, sending the injured for treatment.



