Updated February 26th, 2024 at 07:38 IST

6 Killed, 6 Injured in Bus-Tractor Trolley Collision in UP's Jaunpur

The accident occurred on Sunday late night at around 11:15 pm near Samadhganj, as per media reports. The bus was heading to Jaunpur from Prayagraj.

Digital Desk
Road accident
6 killed in Bus-Tractor Trolley Collision in UP's Jaunpur | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 1 min read
Jaunpur: At least 6 were killed and 6 injured in a tragic collision between a bus and a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

The accident occurred on Sunday late night at around 11:15 pm near Samadhganj, as per media reports. The bus was heading to Jaunpur from Prayagraj.

The police official said five died on the spot, while the sixth died in the nearby district hospital.

At the time of the accident, 12 labourers were travelling in the tractor-trolley. All the victims hailed from the Alishahpur village.

As soon as the police were made aware of the incident, they reached the spot and engaged in rescue work, sending the injured for treatment. 


 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 06:56 IST

