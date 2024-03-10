Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:59 IST
6 Killed, 3 Injured in Car-Truck Collision in UP's Jaunpur
Six people were killed after a car collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.
Jaunpur: At least six people were killed, and three others sustained injuries in a car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, as per media reports.
(This is a developing story).
Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:58 IST
