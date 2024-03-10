Advertisement

Jaunpur: At least six people were killed, and three others sustained injuries in a car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, as per media reports.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at around 02:30 am when the family from Bihar died after their car was hit by a speeding truck.

Sharma said the car was headed for Prayagraj when the accident occurred on the Karjag-Kerakat road in the Gaura Badshahpur police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Gajdhar Sharma (60), his son Anish Sharma (35), Jawahar Sharma (57), and his 17-year-old son, Sonam (34) and Rinku (32), all hailing from Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

The three other members of the family are undergoing treatment in Varanasi, police said.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

