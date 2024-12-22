Javed Munshi, Suspected Tehreek-e-Mujahideen Member, Sent to Transit Remand Until December 31

New Delhi: Javed Munshi, a 58-year-old suspected member of the banned 'Tehreek-e-Mujahideen' outfit in Kashmir, was sent to transit remand until December 31 by the Alipore court on Sunday. This decision followed his arrest in a joint operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police and the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) in South 24 Parganas.

Munshi was apprehended from the Canning PS area in South 24 Parganas, where authorities seized several items from his possession, including a book, a CD, a plastic bag, and numerous documents.

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police had traveled from Srinagar to secure the transit remand, according to Public Prosecutor Vikash.

Public Prosecutor Vikash said, "From Srinagar, police came here to get a transit remand. One person, named Javed Ahmed Munshi, 58 years old - was working with the purpose of reviving the Muslim League. He was arrested from the Canning PS area, from his possession, one book, one CD, a plastic bag and several documents were seized by the police. The Court allowed transit remand up to 31st December."

Munshi was suspected to have been working on efforts to revive the Muslim League in the region.

The court granted the police request for a transit remand until December 31. In the investigation, Munshi's alleged links to the outlawed militant group 'Tehreek-e-Mujahideen' in Kashmir have raised concerns.