New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reignited the long-pending Katchatheevu issue as he slammed the consecutive Congress governments for cedeing Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, thus compromising with India’s territorial integrity.

Now, an exclusive document from the External Affairs Ministry in possession of Republic reveals that India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had once said that he will have no hesitation in giving up the Katchatheevu island.

“I attach no importance at all to this little island and I would have no hesitation in giving up our claim to it,” said Jawaharlal Nehru in May 1961, reveals the MEA document.