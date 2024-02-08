Advertisement

Kozikhode: Week after a jawan got injured in an altercation with the Uttar Pradesh police, the conflict between the army man and police has snowballed into a major controversy. The 30-year-old Ajith Naik, who is from the Electronics and Military Engineers (EME) department of the 301 light regiment stationed at Uttar Pradesh, alleged that the police illegally held him and assaulted him physically on January 5 at Pulpally in Wayanad.

As per reports, the jawan got injured due to an altercation between him and police that took place at 9 PM near Pulpally Sita Devi Temple festival.

The police reportedly stopped Ajith from travelling in his two-wheeler in the direction which was restricted as part of the temple festival. "Ajith got offended when the police guard on duty restricted him. He beat up the policeman with his helmet and injured two police on duty," stated Pulpally SI Manoj CR.

As per the police, Ajith, in a fit of rage, continued his charade against the natives. "The locals too took him on due to his aggressive behaviour," stated Manoj.

Reportedly, Police also shared a video with Republic of Jawan walking on the road, with a stick, hurling abuse at people, threatening them to get his phone repaired and then beating a person with it. "Oh he (jawan) is beating," is clearly heard in the video shared.

In contrast to all these claims, Jawan who was first admitted to a hospital in Pulpally was later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on January 8 and received massive support from the Ex-Servicemen representative in Kozhikode who has come forward to claim that Jawan's foot is fractured as a result of police torture.

The family informed the army, which also came from Kozhikode West Hill Barrack at the advice of top officials from his regiment. As per the family, he was dragged and taken to the police after option where he was allegedly assaulted. The supporters of the Jawan from the ex-servicemen community also told the media in Kozhikode that the Jawan's leg got fractured after a police assault. They also allege that the policemen were drunk.

However, the police maintain that Ajith behaved in an unruly manner and he fought with the locals. "We have all video evidence of the same incident. The way he was brought to the police station is also there in the CCTV visuals. He is seen clearly limping when he enters the police station," stated Manoj. Police have filed cases under IPC Section 341(Wrongful restraint), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants) and 353 (Assault or criminal force). Republic Digital tried to contact Jawan but was not reachable.

Meanwhile, the Police said that the Army regiment will be provided with a full report with evidence to clear their side.