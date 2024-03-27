Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle, Critical

Advertisement

Ayodhya: A 53-year-old platoon commander of the 32nd Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) named Ram Prasad got seriously wounded on Tuesday evening after he got injured by his own AK-47. He was rushed to Shri Ram Hospital, from where he was referred to the Medical College in Lucknow as he remained critical.

Ram Prasad, who hails from Amethi, along with other jawans was taking charge of the security arrangements. It was while cleaning the weapons, a bullet got accidentally fired from his own rifle. The bullet hit Ram Prasad in his left chest and passed through it. However, IG Ayodhya Range Praveen Kumar said that an investigation has been launched into the same. More details are awaited.