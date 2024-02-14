Advertisement

New Delhi: Jaya Bachchan, veteran actor and politician was renominated by the Samajwadi Party (SP) for a fifth consecutive term in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star and Padma Shri awardee, who has served as an SP member since 2004, declared assets worth a staggering Rs 1,578 crore along with her husband Amitabh Bachchan. According to an election affidavit filed by Jaya Bachchan, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star’s personal net worth for the financial year 2022-23 stands at Rs 1,63,56,190, while Amitabh Bachchan's wealth is reported to be Rs 273,74,96,590 for the same period. Jaya Bachchan's bank balance is Rs 10,11,33,172, and Amitabh Bachchan's is Rs 120,45,62,083.

Specifications of Jaya Bachchan’s Assets worth Rs 1,578

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan’s combined movable property is valued at Rs 849.11 crore, with immovable property amounting to Rs 729.77 crore.

Jaya Bachchan carries jewellery worth Rs 40.97 crore and a four-wheeler valued at Rs 9.82 lakh.

While husband Amitabh Bachchan’s collection of jewellery is worth Rs 54.77 crore and a fleet of 16 vehicles, including two Mercedes and a Range Rover, collectively worth Rs 17.66 crore.

Moreover the duo’s combined assets include property, with Jaya Bachchan accruing wealth from endorsements, her MP salary, and professional fees, while Amitabh Bachchan derives income from interest, rent, dividends, capital gains, and revenue generated by a solar plant.

Rajya Sabha elections

The Rajya Sabha elections are set to take place on February 27, with 56 seats up for grabs across 15 states. In Uttar Pradesh, where the SP has announced its candidates, the party holds 108 seats in the 403-member Assembly, while the ruling BJP has 252 members, and the Congress has two.

Alongside Jaya Bachchan, the SP has also fielded former MP Ramjilal Suman and retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan for the Upper House polls.