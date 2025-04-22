PM Modi Begins 2-Day Saudi Arabia Visit; JD Vance and Family Visit Amer Fort in Jaipur Today | LIVE Updates

JD Vance and Family in Jaipur, Set to Visit Iconic Amber Fort Today | LIVE | Image: Republic

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on April 21, marking his first official visit to the country. He was accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children. After arriving in New Delhi, Vance visited the Akshardham Temple, soaking in Indian culture and spirituality. Later, he held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they discussed strengthening the US-India relationship, focusing on a mutual trade agreement, defence, energy, and technological cooperation.

On April 22, Vance traveled to Jaipur, where he is set to visit Amber Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, followed by a public address on India-US relations at the Rajasthan International Centre. Vance and his family are staying at the Rambagh Palace, with heightened security measures in place. The visit, which also includes stops in Agra, is seen as a crucial step towards bolstering the strategic partnership between the two nations. Vance’s visit will conclude on April 24 before he returns to the United States. Stay tuned for more updates as the trip progresses.