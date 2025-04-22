PM Modi Begins 2-Day Saudi Arabia Visit; JD Vance and Family Visit Amer Fort in Jaipur Today | LIVE Updates

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on April 21, marking his first official visit to the country. He was accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children. After arriving in New Delhi, Vance visited the Akshardham Temple, soaking in Indian culture and spirituality. Later, he held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they discussed strengthening the US-India relationship, focusing on a mutual trade agreement, defence, energy, and technological cooperation.
On April 22, Vance traveled to Jaipur, where he is set to visit Amber Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, followed by a public address on India-US relations at the Rajasthan International Centre. Vance and his family are staying at the Rambagh Palace, with heightened security measures in place. The visit, which also includes stops in Agra, is seen as a crucial step towards bolstering the strategic partnership between the two nations. Vance’s visit will conclude on April 24 before he returns to the United States. Stay tuned for more updates as the trip progresses.
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire in Pahalgam, Security Forces Seal Area
UPSC civil services examination 2024 results declared. Shakti Dubey, Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit parag secure top three positions.
A pilot died in a training aircraft crash in the Shastri Nagar area.
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) criticised Delhi CM Rekha Gupta after parts of the city reported power outages. She accused the Delhi CM of ignoring the issue.
" Yesterday, the temperature in Delhi was 40 degrees Celsius. Even at night, it was around 30 degrees Celsius. If the electricity goes out in 30-degree weather, imagine how difficult it would be," Atishi said in a post on X.
Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev, on Monday assured the Delhi High Court that all videos and social media posts containing his controversial "Sharbat Jihad" remark will be taken down.
The assurance comes in response to a legal suit filed by Hamdard, the makers of the popular drink Rooh Afza, who objected to Ramdev's statements.
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister CR Patil in Delhi today.
An air show was organised by the renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force.
This event is being organised on Jannayak Ganga Path on 22 and 23 April. The event on 23 April will be celebrated as 'Shaurya Diwas'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep appreciation for the 2.7 million-strong Indian community in Saudi Arabia, whom he said acted like a "living bridge" between the two nations, Arab News reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
PM Modi is visiting Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23 at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.
Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children welcomed at Jaipur's Amber Fort.
After his visit to Amber Fort, Vance is scheduled to deliver a public address on US-India relations at the Rajasthan International Centre later this afternoon.
US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Jaipur continues with a tour of Amber Fort, one of India’s most iconic historical landmarks. The fort will be closed to tourists today from noon to accommodate Vance’s visit, with enhanced security measures in place throughout the city.
US Vice President JD Vance, along with his family, arrived in Jaipur late this evening, marking the beginning of their visit to the historic city.
Vance will stay at the prestigious Rambagh Palace hotel and embark on a series of cultural engagements over the next two days. Tomorrow, he is set to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site Amber Fort, followed by a public address on US-India relations at the Rajasthan International Centre in the afternoon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance expanded their talks beyond trade, discussing key regional and global issues.
Both leaders agreed that dialogue and diplomacy were essential to addressing global challenges. PM Modi also extended his warm greetings to President Trump and expressed excitement about his upcoming visit to India later this year.
US Vice President JD Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held crucial talks at the PM's residence in New Delhi today. The two leaders reviewed the progress of the ongoing India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations. Both sides agreed on the importance of a balanced trade deal that will benefit the welfare of the people in both nations. The discussion also covered cooperation in defence, energy, technology, and strategic initiatives. Vance’s visit aims to strengthen ties, and the talks highlighted the shared vision of “Amrit Kaal” and “Golden Age” for both countries.
On his first day in India, US Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha and their children, visited the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.