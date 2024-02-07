Advertisement

Bihar: In light of the growing differences between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his allies in the INDIA bloc, with speculation about a potential alliance with the BJP once again, JDU MLA Gopal Mandal stated on Friday that wherever their party supremo, Nitish Kumar, decides to go, the party workers would unquestionably follow him.

Mandal, levelling allegations against the INDIA bloc, claimed that Kumar was being 'abused.' "Wherever our National President (Nitish Kumar) goes, we will follow him. People can do anything to save their existence. His existence was at stake. He was not respected; he was being abused. JDU MLAs are strong, so it is not possible to break them," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

‘Nitish Kumar will soon return to BJP-led NDA’

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Friday it was only a matter of time before Kumar returns to the BJP-led NDA.

Asked about the timing of Kumar joining hands with the NDA, Manjhi said, "It will happen at any moment. I knew from the beginning that the grand alliance government of the RJD-JD(U) would fall."

On the reason for Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav skipping the governor's high-tea ceremony on Republic Day, Manjhi said, "I cannot comment on this. You should ask him (Tejashwi Yadav) why he was absent." Earlier in the day, Manjhi had said that the 'grand alliance' government in Bihar would not remain intact.

Buzz on Kumar's return to NDA fold

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary and other senior leaders from the state, including Sushil Modi and Vijay Kumar Sinha, met the party top brass, including Amit Shah, in the national capital as the buzz grew that they are open to welcome Kumar back into their fold.

Choudhary, though, claimed the meeting was regarding the BJP's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A BJP ally, however, claimed the stage is set for the fall of the grand alliance government in Bihar, and the BJP-led NDA will back Kumar once he breaks his ties with the RJD, the biggest constituent of the INDIA bloc in the state.

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi told reporters in Patna that his party considers itself an architect of the INDIA bloc and asked Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge to address the concerns that partners like Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have voiced.

(with PTI inputs)