Jeet Adani and Shark Tank India Come Together To Encourage Innovation for People With Disabilities

Shark Tank India has announced a special episode dedicated to encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship among specially-abled individuals or those supporting them.

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airports and Shark Tank India have collaborated for the special episode 'Gateway to Shark Tank - Divyang Special', which will bring groundbreaking ideas and solutions, as per the press release.

Jeet Adani, the world's youngest airport infrastructure developer, is offering mentorship and support through Shark Tank to entrepreneurs with disabilities and entrepreneurs who are working for people with disabilities.

"There is potential to disrupt this space," said Jeet Adani. “We need more passionate people to create solutions for problems faced by people with disabilities. I am excited to partner and support entrepreneurs to help bring about this change, in whatever way possible.”

On the International Day of People with Disabilities in 2024, Jeet facilitated a collaborative effort between the Adani Foundation and the Gujarat Government's Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. This partnership led to the distribution of over 1,150 technical kits to differently abled students across the state's Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Jeet has also been a driving force behind the Adani Foundation's collaboration with the Mitti Social Initiatives Foundation. At the Adani Group's Mumbai and Lucknow airports, Mitti Cafes provide employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, celebrating diversity and inclusion. In 2023, he launched the Adani Group's GreenX Talks, where resilient individuals with disabilities shared their inspiring life stories of overcoming numerous challenges through determination and strength.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Shark Tank India and Sony LIV posted the video of Jeet Adani along with the caption, “Jeet Adani welcomes incredible entrepreneurs to a special episode on Shark Tank India Season 4! Watch inspiring founders turn challenges into opportunities, only on Sony LIV!”

Ranjana Mangla, Head of Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV talked about the special episode and appreciated Jeet Adani's efforts in supporting the cause.

"Shark Tank India has been the beacon of hope for every Indian aspiring to make a mark. We have consistently aimed to be an inclusive platform that also supports initiatives for the specially abled, be it specially abled entrepreneurs or products and services catering to empower them," said Ranjana.

Mangla added, “It is truly heartening to see established entities like Mr Jeet Adani - Director, Adani Airports, also supporting a common cause, thus amplifying the overall impact and reach of Shark Tank India and the causes we support.”

'Gateway to Shark Tank - Divyang Special' is inviting entries until February 15, after which shortlisted pitches will be selected for an exclusive episode.

Through this initiative, Shark Tank India and Jeet Adani aim to mentor and support entrepreneurs driving disability-inclusive innovation, promoting accessibility and progress, as per the press release.