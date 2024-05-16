Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Wife Anita Goyal Dies of Cancer

Advertisement

Mumbai: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife Anita Goyal has died on Thursday morning after battling cancer. A source close to the family told the media, “She passed away around 3 am. She is being brought home from the hospital. Naresh Goyal is at their Mumbai residence currently.” She is survived by her spouse and two children, Namrata and Nivaan Goyal.

She breathed her last just days after the Bombay High Court granted interim bail for two months to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Naresh Goyal, 75, had approached the high court, seeking bail on the ground that he and his wife Anita Goyal, are battling cancer.

During his bail hearing, Naresh Goyal's lawyer had said, “He (Goyal) has been told his wife has only six months to live as she has terminal cancer. He has also got cancer. His mental state and his wife's mental state need to be considered. At this stage, they both need love and affection.”

Goyal was arrested by the ED in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by the Canara Bank. His wife was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. She was granted bail by the special court the same day considering her age and medical condition.



