Mumbai: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife has just six months to live, his lawyer Harish Salve argued as the Enforcement Directorate opposed Goyal's interim medical bail. Objecting a medical bail to Goyal, the probe agency suggested that his stay at a private hospital could be extended for another month. Goyal had sought interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds, citing that both he and his wife, Anita Goyal, suffered from cancer.

While Salve, urged the court to examine the matter from a humanitarian perspective, the ED's counsel, Hiten Venegaonkar, strongly opposed the bail request, stating that the investigative agency had no objections to extending his hospitalisation.

Before concluding the proceedings, Justice N J Jamadar commented that receiving treatment without hindrance would make a significant impact. He said, "There is a distinction when a person gets medical treatment without any restraint," he said. The court said it would pass orders on the matter on May 6.

Responding to this, Venegaonkar said there was no restraint even now. Venegaonkar said, "He is getting treated at a hospital of his choice and by doctors of his own choice. His wife is also in the same hospital, and there is no restraint for them to meet and spend time together."

The lawyer said the court may extend his hospitalisation for four weeks and then call for a fresh medical report to assess his situation.

To this, Goyal's lawyer Salve said, "His mental health is also a point of concern. Being mentally infirm is worse than physical infirmity."

The senior counsel said section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is strict on grant of bail to persons arrested for a financial crime.

"But there is a proviso under the section, which says bail may be considered in cases of old age or infirmity. This proviso makes this section more humane," he added.

The court may grant interim bail to Goyal and impose the strictest conditions on him, he said.

"He (Goyal) has been told his wife has only six months to live as she has terminal cancer. He has also got cancer. His mental state and his wife's mental state need to be considered. At this stage, they both need love and affection," Salve said.

Earlier in February, a special court had refused bail to Goyal but permitted him to be admitted to a private hospital of his choice and seek medical treatment.

The ED arrested Goyal in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

His wife, Anita Goyal, was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its charge sheet in the case. She was granted bail by the special court on the same day, considering her age and medical condition.

(With Agency Inputs)