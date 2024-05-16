Advertisement

Noida: The Noida International Airport in Jewar is currently under construction, but its runway is finished. The completion of the radar installation is expected by June 20, which will open the door for the start of flight trials shortly after. The equipment has just lately been installed, even though the runway's construction was completed about two months ago.

Runway 100% Ready

As of this Tuesday, the 3900-meter runway is 100% ready, with the latest details on Tuesday marking the completion of the finishing touches on a 5-meter section at the end of the 3900-meter runway. The final touches on a 5-meter area at the end of the 3900-meter runway were completed this Tuesday, marking the runway readiness at 100 percent. According to reports, the radar would be operational by June 20. After this date, flight trials are anticipated to begin as soon as possible.

Expected Date Of Operation

The deal with Zurich Company states that the airport's construction is expected to be finished by September 29, however no exact date has been determined as of yet. According to the authorities, the construction will be finished by this date, and commercial flights should start in October.

Noida International Airport, Jewar

Noida International Airport, commonly known as Jewar Airport, is a future international airport that is currently under construction in Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh, India. It is close to Jewar and will serve the National Capital Region (NCR). The airport is situated in the future planned city of YEIDA. It is intended to be the largest airport in both Asia and India when it is finished, providing an alternative to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and reducing some of the airport's heavy and increasing traffic load.

The development of regional infrastructure will reach a major milestone with the arrival of this connectivity hub in Jewar, which is expected to boost economic growth and connections in the area.