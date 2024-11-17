sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:23 IST, November 17th 2024

Jhansi Fire: Nurse's Heroic Efforts Helped Save Over Dozen Babies

Ten babies perished in a fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi Friday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jhansi medical college fire
Jhansi fire: Nurse's heroic efforts helped save over dozen babies | Image: PTI
