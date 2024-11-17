Published 22:23 IST, November 17th 2024
Jhansi Fire: Nurse's Heroic Efforts Helped Save Over Dozen Babies
Ten babies perished in a fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi Friday night.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jhansi fire: Nurse's heroic efforts helped save over dozen babies | Image: PTI
