sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jhansi Fire Tragedy: NHRC Issues Notice to UP Chief Secretary, Police Chief, Seeks Report in 1 Week

Published 11:02 IST, November 17th 2024

Jhansi Fire Tragedy: NHRC Issues Notice to UP Chief Secretary, Police Chief, Seeks Report in 1 Week

Describing reports of the incident as "disturbing", the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within a week.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jhansi medical college fire
Jhansi medical college fire | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:00 IST, November 17th 2024