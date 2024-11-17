sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jhansi Fire Tragedy: Republic Confronts Medical College's Principal Over Glaring Lapses

Published 14:54 IST, November 17th 2024

Jhansi Fire Tragedy: Republic Confronts Medical College's Principal Over Glaring Lapses

When asked who was accountable for the incident, the principal responded, "Sir, let the inquiry report come."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jhansi fire incident
Jhansi fire incident | Image: Republic / ANI/ Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:54 IST, November 17th 2024