Published 09:07 IST, November 16th 2024
Jhansi Fire Tragedy: UP Govt Announces Financial Assistance of Rs 5 Lakh for Parents of Deceased
The chief minister kept getting information from the spot every moment throughout the night. He also kept an eye on the TV, the statement said.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jhansi hospital fire | Image: X/ Screen Grab
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
09:07 IST, November 16th 2024