Jhansi Horror: UP Govt Orders Three-Tier Probe After 10 Babies Charred to Death
Jhansi Fire Tragedy: A three-tier probe has been ordered by the UP govt after 10 newborns lost their lives due to fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CM Yogi Adityanath | Image: R Bharat
13:46 IST, November 16th 2024