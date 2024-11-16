Published 01:44 IST, November 16th 2024
Jhansi Hospital Fire: At least 10 Infants Killed, Over 54 Were Present In Children's Ward
A massive fire broke out at the Jhansi medical college in Uttar Pradesh in which at least 10 newly borns have been killed.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive fire erupts at Jhansi medical college and hospital | Image: PTI screen grab
