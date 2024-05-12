Groom Among 4 Burnt Alive After Car Catches Fire on Jhansi-Kanpur Highway in UP | Image:Republic

Kanpur: In a horrific accident, four people were charred to death after the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a truck on Jhansi-Kanpur Highway in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, a gas cylinder exploded due to a fire in the car after the collision.

Among the deceased was a groom. The car was carrying six people at the time when the tragedy unfolded. Out of the six, two people managed to come out of the car.

More details are awaited.

