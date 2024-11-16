Published 01:08 IST, November 16th 2024
Jhansi Maharani Laxmibai Hospital Fire: What We Know So Far
A massive fire at the Jhansi's Maharani Laxmibai Medical College and Hospital has claimed lives of at least 10 infants.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive fire erupts at Jhansi medical college and hospital | Image: PTI screen grab
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
01:08 IST, November 16th 2024