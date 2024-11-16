sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 01:08 IST, November 16th 2024

Jhansi Maharani Laxmibai Hospital Fire: What We Know So Far

A massive fire at the Jhansi's Maharani Laxmibai Medical College and Hospital has claimed lives of at least 10 infants.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jhansi Hospital Fire
Massive fire erupts at Jhansi medical college and hospital | Image: PTI screen grab
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

01:08 IST, November 16th 2024