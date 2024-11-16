sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jhansi Medical College Fire: CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Sorrow Over the Loss of Lives

Published 01:03 IST, November 16th 2024

Jhansi Medical College Fire: CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Sorrow Over the Loss of Lives

CM Yogi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Jhansi Medical College fire incident, and directed officials for relief efforts.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jhansi Medical College fire
Jhansi Medical College fire | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:34 IST, November 16th 2024

Yogi Adityanath