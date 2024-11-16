Published 07:52 IST, November 16th 2024
Jhansi Medical College Fire: 10 Newborns Killed, CM Announces Compensation | LIVE
Jhansi Medical College Fire: At least 10 new-born babies have lost their lives after fire in the NICU of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College - latest update.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jhansi Medical College Fire | Image: PTI
06:54 IST, November 16th 2024