Jhansi Medical College Fire: UP Govt Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Staff Members

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday removed Jhansi medical college's principal and suspended three staff members after a four-member committee submitted its report on the November 15 fire incident that claimed lives of 10 children.

The action was taken by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds responsibility of the Health department.

Based on the report of the four-member committee, constituted on the instructions of Pathak, the principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi district has been removed, officials said.

Three college staff members -- a chief superintendent, a junior engineer and a NICU ward nursing sister incharge -- have been suspended, they said here.

"Based on the committee's investigation, college principal Dr Narendra Singh Sengar has been removed from the post. He has been attached to the Directorate General of Medical Education Department. Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Mahur has been given a charge sheet," they said.

The college's junior engineer (electrical) Sanjeet Kumar, NICU ward's nursing sister in-charge Sandhya Rai and chief superintendent Dr Sunita Rathore were immediately suspended, they said.

The fire took place at the medical college hospital's neonatal intensive care unit on the night of November 15 in which 10 children died.