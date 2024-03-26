Jharkhand: 1 Killed, 6 Injured After Wild Pig Rampage in Village

Advertisement

Simdega (Jharkhand): One person was killed and another six injured when a wild pig went on a rampage in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Pithra panchayat area when villagers were preparing to celebrate Holi. As per a local forest official, this incident marked the first time that a wild pig had caused such significant damage in the area. He added that the very same area had been previously affected by elephant movement.

The villager who died during the attack has been identified as Nicholas Toppo. Forest Ranger Officer SS Chaudhary has said that the next of the kin of deceased was provided with Rs 10,000 as relief whereas each of the injured was given Rs 5,000.

Chaudhary said an investigation is underway to find out why the pig behaved in such a manner.

With inputs from PTI.