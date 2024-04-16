Advertisement

Sahibganj: An 18-year-old youth died of drowning in the Ganga river in Sahibganj, Jharkhand. The young man has been identified as Sagar Kumar, a resident of Premnagar in Jirwabari police station area of the district. According to preliminary information, Sagar had gone to Chanan Ganga Ghat with his friends on the occasion of Chaiti Chhath Puja this morning. After offering argh, Sagar and his friends entered the Ganga to take a bath. Sagar treaded deep into the water and drowned.

His friends realised that Sagar had drowned and chaos followed. The Jirwabari police were informed, who began a search for the drowned youth with the help of local divers. Sub-Divisional Officer Angarnath Swarnakar immediately arranged for a boat to help find the drowned youth. The SDO said that an administrative meeting will be held and a decision will be taken on how to prevent such cases.

As per information received, Raju, the father of the drowned youth works as a hawker, selling books, watches, etc. in trains.

The search for Sagar, who drowned in Ganga, is on.

This is a developing story.