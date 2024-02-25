Updated February 25th, 2024 at 21:47 IST
Jharkhand: 3 Killed by Elephant in Seperate Attacks
According to a local forest official, the elephant had turned agressive after reportedly being seperated from its herd on Saturday.
BOKARO: Three persons were killed by an elephant in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Sunday, a forest official said. According to a PTI report, the elephant attacks, which took place in the Kodwatand panchayat area under the jurisdiction of the the Lalpania police station, started with the animal trampling a 60-year-old man to death around 07:00.
Subsequently, the same elephant attacked two women in different villages under the same panchayat area. While both women were admitted to a hospital, they succumbed to their injuries in the afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Sonu Manjhi (60), Manjri Devi (30) and Suhani Hembram (24). The attacks happened when Manjhi was walking on the road, while Hembram was going to fetch water from a well.
Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajnish Kumar told PTI said the elephant seemed to have been separated from its herd on Saturday night and turned aggressive.
"We are trying to reunite the elephant with its herd," he said.
