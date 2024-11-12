Published 00:15 IST, November 13th 2024
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: BJP, JMM, Congress in Fray as Voting For Phase 1 Begins Shortly
The electoral fate of 683 candidates, including former chief minister Champai Soren and former MP Geeta Kora, will be locked in the ballot boxes.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jharkhand to vote on November 13 in phase 1 | Image: ANI
