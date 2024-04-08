×

Updated March 20th, 2023 at 19:19 IST

Jharkhand CID arrests three cybercriminals for siphoning off Rs 5.18 lakh from bank account

The accused were identified as Boby Kumar Mandal, Vinod Kumar Mandal and Kunal Kumar Ram, who have been arrested by the cybercrime branch of the CID from Giridih district of Jharkhand on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
cyber fraud, Jharkhand
Three cyber criminals arrested by team of Jharkhand CID. (Image: Representational/ PTI) | Image:self
Three alleged cybercriminals were arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly siphoning off Rs 5.18 lakh from the bank account of a Ranchi-based resident, a police officer said on Monday.

The persons were identified as Boby Kumar Mandal, Vinod Kumar Mandal and Kunal Kumar Ram and they were arrested by the cybercrime branch of the CID from a place in Giridih district on Sunday, the officer said.

The accused had sent an SMS on the mobile of the victim Pravin Sahu, mentioning that the validity of his net-banking account had expired and Sahu was asked to click on the link sent by them.

When he clicked on the link, they created a fake application for his net banking and siphoned off the money, a statement issued by the CID said.

Five mobile phones, a chequebook, two ATM cards, a PAN card, two Aadhaar cards and Rs 8,29,550 in cash were recovered from them, the statement said. 

Published March 20th, 2023 at 19:19 IST

