Jharkhand DGP Holds Preliminary Meeting Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Ranchi: In order to hold free and fair Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh on Friday held an preliminary meeting at the police headquarters and gave instruction to officers to uphold law and order and communal harmony throughout the voting process
Top officials including IGs, range DIGs, SPs and seniors officials attended the meeting.
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls at 3pm on 16 march
In a post on X, the election panel said a press conference will be held to announce the schedule for the elections and some state assemblies.
DGP Singh told the press that during the meeting, they talked about the implementation of 16-pointer parameters issued by the police department
The parameters include execution of pending warrants, prohibitory actions, activating inter-state check-posts, action against illegal liquor, force movement and movement in Naxal-hit areas.
Regarding preparations in Naxal-hit areas, the DGP highlighted the existence of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement in such areas. Officials have been instructed to strictly adhere to the SOP to ensure safety and security.
