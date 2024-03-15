×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Jharkhand DGP Holds Preliminary Meeting Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

To hold free and fair Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh on Friday held an preliminary meeting at the police headquarters where he gave instructions to officers to uphold law and order throughout the voting process

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jharkhand DGP Holds Preliminary Meeting Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Ranchi:  In order to hold free and fair Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh on Friday held an preliminary meeting at the police headquarters and gave instruction to officers to uphold  law and order and communal harmony throughout the voting process

Top officials including IGs, range DIGs, SPs and seniors officials attended the meeting.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls at 3pm on 16 march

In a post on X, the election panel said a press conference will be held to announce the schedule for the elections and some state assemblies.

DGP Singh told the press that during the meeting, they talked about the implementation of  16-pointer parameters issued by the police department 

The parameters include execution of pending warrants, prohibitory actions, activating inter-state check-posts, action against illegal liquor, force movement and movement in Naxal-hit areas.

Regarding preparations in Naxal-hit areas, the DGP highlighted the existence of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement in such areas. Officials have been instructed to strictly adhere to the SOP to ensure safety and security. 

 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

