Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Spanish Woman Alleges Gang Rape in Jharkhand's Dumka, 3 Detained; Probe Underway

The incident place in the Hansdiha police station area around midnight on Friday.

Image for representational purposes only.
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:PTI
Dumka: In a shocking incident, a Spanish woman has alleged that she was gang-raped in the Dumka district on Friday night.

News agency ANI reported that the incident place in the Hansdiha police station area.

The Spanish woman was on a bike tour with her husband on her way towards Bhagalpur via Dumka, as per media reports.

In her complaint, the woman said that at around midnight, the couple pitched a tent and slept in a deserted place ahead of Hansdiha market. However, later in the night, a few youths from a nearby area barged inside her tent and raped her in turns, reports cited quoting the complainant.

As of now, three individuals have been detained and further investigation into the incident is underway. 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 11:24 IST

