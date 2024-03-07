Jharkhand HC Directs State Government to Submit Report on Alleged Gang-Rape of Spanish Tourist

Advertisement

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court, on Thursday, directed the state government to submit a detailed report on the action taken by the authorities regarding the alleged gang-rape of a Spanish vlogger in Dumka. The court has also called on the government to inform it of the standard operating procedure (SOP) being followed by the authorities to ensure the safety of foreign tourists. If such an SOP does not exist, the HC has directed the government to detail future plans.

To briefly recall, 28-year-old Spanish vlogger was allegedly gangrapped in Jharkhand's Dumka on March 1 when she and her partner decided to spend the night in a tent.

The court on Monday had taken suo motu cognisance of the case and asked the state government to file a report on the matter. The state government informed the court that eight accused in the case have been arrested and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh was given to the woman.

The woman and her husband left Dumka on March 5 to continue their remaining part of a world tour on two motorcycles.

The case will now be heard on March 13.

With inputs from PTI.

