Jharkhand HC Quotes Manusmriti To Describe Woman's Duty Towards Elder Females in Matrimonial Home

Ranchi: Women in India are obligated to serve their elderly mother-in-law or grandmothers-in-law, the Jharkhand High Court observed while quoting lines from Manusmriti and Brihat Samhita and terming serving the elderly in-laws a 'cultural practice'.

A bench comprising of Justice Subhash Chand was hearing a case wherein a petitioner filed a maintenance application under section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. In her application, she alleged ill-treatment and demand for dowry by her husband.

Claiming mistreatment and pressure for dowry at her in-laws' house, she stated in her complaint that she had to return to her Maternal house in Maluti (village in Jharkhand)

Meanwhile, the respondent claimed that the petitioner had coerced him to get rid of his mother and grandmother from the house.

Reciting lines from the Manusmriti, the court said, “Where the women of the family are miserable, the family is soon destroyed, but it always thrives where the women are contented.”

Reciting the lines from ‘Brihat Samhita’, the court observed, “In no world has Brahma created a gem superior to a woman (stri), whose speech, sight, touch, thought, provoke pleasurable sensations. Such a gem in the shape of a woman is the fruit of a person’s good deeds, and from such a gem a person obtains both sons and pleasure. A woman, therefore, resembles the goddess of wealth in a family, and must be treated with respect, and all her wants must be satisfied.”

The High Court further said, “In the Constitution of India under Article 51-A of Part IV-A, wherein the fundamental duties of the citizen of India are enumerated in Clause (f), it is provided ‘to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture. It is the culture in India to serve the old-aged mother-in-law or grandmother-in-law, as the case may be, by the wife in order to preserve this culture. It was obligatory on the part of the wife to serve her husband’s mother and maternal grandmother and not to insist on unreasonable demand to live separately from his old-aged mother-in-law and the maternal grandmother-in-law.”

After reviewing the case, the Dumka Family Court awarded the petitioner maintenance and ordered the respondent to give his wife and son the specified sum, with arrears to be paid in 12 equal installments.

The bench, after considering the testimony of multiple witnesses, declared that it was established that the wife had voluntarily left her married home because she did not want to care for her aging mother-in-law (75 years old) and grandmother-in-law (95 years old), and that she had put pressure on her husband to live apart from them, even though this was not his desire.

The bench went on to say that this ground was deemed inadequate.

"That’s why the legislature, while enacted under Section 125(4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, has provided one of the grounds for denial of the maintenance if the wife refuses to reside with the husband without any reasonable cause," it said.

