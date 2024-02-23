Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:42 IST
Jharkhand HC Refuses to Junk Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks on Amit Shah
The suit was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his contentious remark branding Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a “murder accused.”
Jharkhand HC Refuses to Junk Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks on Amit Shah | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Jharkhand High Court delivered a decisive blow to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday by rejecting his petition aimed at quashing the ongoing proceedings against him in a criminal defamation suit. The suit was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his contentious remark branding Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a “murder accused.”
This is a developing story, more details awaited…
