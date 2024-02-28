Updated February 28th, 2024 at 21:00 IST
Jharkhand HC rejects Hemant Soren's plea to participate in budget session
Jharkhand High Court today rejects a petition filed by the former Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking permission to participate in the budget session
India
- 1 min read
Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court today rejects a petition filed by the former Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking permission to participate in the budget session of the assembly which started on February 23.
“A bench headed by Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad opted to defer its verdict in the case. During the proceedings, Solicitor General of India SV Raju, advocating for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), presented their arguments in front of court”, PTI.
The ED has put allegations against Soren, claiming to have recovered cash exceeding ₹ 36 lakhs and documents related to the illegal acquisition and occupation of approximately 12 land parcels during their investigations into the money laundering case.
Accusations include Soren's involvement in various activities associated with the handling of proceeds of crime.
Soren was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on February 15 after his 13-day custody of the ED. The session started on February 23, and will conclude on March 2.
