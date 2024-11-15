sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jharkhand Horror: Woman 'Sacrifices' Toddler Daughter, Cuts Body Into Pieces and Eats Her Liver

Published 09:15 IST, November 15th 2024

Jharkhand Horror: Woman 'Sacrifices' Toddler Daughter, Cuts Body Into Pieces and Eats Her Liver

In a horrific incident reported in Jharkhand's Palamu, a woman 'sacrificed' her toddler daughter, cut her into pieces and ate her liver; she has been arrested.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jharkhand Woman Sacrifices Toddler Daughter, Eats Her Liver
Jharkhand Woman Sacrifices Toddler Daughter, Eats Her Liver | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:15 IST, November 15th 2024