Published 09:15 IST, November 15th 2024
Jharkhand Horror: Woman 'Sacrifices' Toddler Daughter, Cuts Body Into Pieces and Eats Her Liver
In a horrific incident reported in Jharkhand's Palamu, a woman 'sacrificed' her toddler daughter, cut her into pieces and ate her liver; she has been arrested.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jharkhand Woman Sacrifices Toddler Daughter, Eats Her Liver | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
09:15 IST, November 15th 2024