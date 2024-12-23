Jharkhand Industry Minister Urges Officials to Prepare Roadmap to Attract Investement

Ranchi: Jharkhand industry minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav on Monday asked officials to prepare a "roadmap to attract investments and encourage investors to set up industries in the state." He also directed them to provide a "list of vacant posts in the department so that they could be filled at the earliest." Prasad was reviewing the progress and challenges of the department with officials at the state secretariat.

"In order to keep Jharkhand moving ahead on the path of development, it is necessary that industries be promoted in the state. For this, extensive preparations are being made at the departmental level," he told reporters after the meeting.

The minister said they want investors to come to Jharkhand and set up industries. "The government will provide them with all required facilities," he said.

"The officials have been asked to prepare a roadmap to promote investments in the state and invite investors to set up industries," he said.

Yadav added that the issue of vacant posts in the department came up during the review meeting. "I have asked the officials to provide the list so that necessary steps can be taken after consultation with the Chief Minister," he said.

Yadav said it was also important to be cautious of "middlemen for the development of industries in the state."