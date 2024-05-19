A senior citizen was allegedly thrashed, stripped and dragged on a bike over suspicion of cow smuggling in Jharkhand's Garhwa | Image:PTI/ Representational

Advertisement

Garhwa: In Jharkhand’s Garhwa district a 60-year-old man was allegedly thrashed, stripped and dragged after being tied to a motorcycle by as many as three persons on suspicion of cow smuggling. During the incident, the victim sustained severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A senior police official stated that the incident occurred near in Amrora Village located in Garhwa district. The victim has been identified as Surswati Ram (60), who was on his way to Bansidhar Nagar Untari with his cattle on Friday afternoon, when the three accused caught hold of him and thrashed.

Advertisement

One accused has been arrested and search for others is underway

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Banshidhar Nagar Untari, Satyendra Narayan Singh stated that a complaint was given by the victim in the matter following which an FIR was registered and further legal action was initiated.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Rahul Dubey, Rajesh Dubey and Kashinath Bhuiyan. “The three accused were on a motorcycle. They intercepted the old man and accused him of being involved in cow smuggling," the police official said.

Accused Kashinath Bhuiyan has been arrested by the police, while search for the other two accused is underway.

Advertisement

In his complaint, the old man stated that the accused also stripped him and dragged him to some distance after tying the old man to their motorcycle. After the incident, the accused fled the spot leaving the victim on the road in an injured condition.

Following the incident, the victim was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

