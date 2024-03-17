Advertisement

Seraikela: An operation is currently underway to capture a leopard that entered a factory in Jharkand's Adityapur industrial area on Sunday morning. The leopard attacked one person who was left with minor injuries and caused considerable panic amongst the locals after it was first spotted by a security guard around 09:00. The forest department has been called in and an operation is currently underway to trap the leopard.

Divisional Forest Officer (Seraikela) Aditya Narayan said the operation will continue till the leopard is spotted and captured. He emphasised that their immediate priority is to secure it.

Local police have asked residents to remain indoors until the leopard is captured. SP Manish Toppo urged people to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.

Production activities at RSB Transmissions, a renowned engineering organisation specialising in automotive components and construction equipment, have been disrupted.

With inputs from PTI.