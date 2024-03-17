×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 17th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

Jharkhand: Operation Underway to Trap Leopard that Entered Adityapur Industrial Area

The leopard, which was first spotted by a security guard in the area around 09:00 on Sunday, attacked and lightly injured one person.

Reported by: Digital Desk
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area.
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area. | Image:ANI/ Representative
Seraikela: An operation is currently underway to capture a leopard that entered a factory in Jharkand's Adityapur industrial area on Sunday morning. The leopard attacked one person who was left with minor injuries and caused considerable panic amongst the locals after it was first spotted by a security guard around 09:00. The forest department has been called in and an operation is currently underway to trap the leopard. 

Divisional Forest Officer (Seraikela) Aditya Narayan said the operation will continue till the leopard is spotted and captured. He emphasised that their immediate priority is to secure it.

Local police have asked residents to remain indoors until the leopard is captured. SP Manish Toppo urged people to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.

Production activities at RSB Transmissions, a renowned engineering organisation specialising in automotive components and construction equipment, have been disrupted.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

