The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Champai Soren, said on Friday that he will speed up the work started by former CM Hemant Soren to meet the aspirations of people.

Talking to the reporters after taking the oath, Champai Soren said, "Hemant Soren worked for the all-round development of the tribals. I will speed up the work started by him, and we will complete the work on time towards meeting the aspirations of people."