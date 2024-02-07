Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 00:34 IST
J'khand Politics LIVE: 39 JMM MLAs to Stay in Hyderabad Until Further Notice, Several MLAs Missing
Jharkhand Politics LIVE: Champai Soren, veteran leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, took oath today as Jharkhand Chief Minister. The 67-year-old was invited by the Governor to take oath on Thursday evening-- a day after the arrest of his predecessor Hemant Soren in a money laundering case.
- India
- 5 min read
6: 53 IST, February 2nd 2024
More than an hour after landing, JMM MLAs have reached the Leonia Resort.
5: 26 IST, February 2nd 2024
Champai Soren to call first cabinet meet on February 5 or 6, according to sources.
Advertisement
4: 53 IST, February 2nd 2024
JMM MLAs will reach Leonia Resort shortly
4: 07 IST, February 2nd 2024
Buses have arrive to ferry the MLAs to the airport as 13 MLAs go incommunicado
Advertisement
3: 46 IST, February 2nd 2024
Jharkhand's Champai Soren govt likely to seek trust vote on Feb 5
3: 44 IST, February 2nd 2024
Amid fear of poaching, JMM MLAs to stay at the 5-star resort in Hyderabad's outskirts until further notice
Advertisement
3: 42 IST, February 2nd 2024
Vinay Kumar Chaubey appointed as the Principal Secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren
3: 40 IST, February 2nd 2024
Jharkhand MLAs to stay at Leonia Resort
Advertisement
3: 32 IST, February 2nd 2024
Flight, carrying JMM MLAs, just landed at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport
3: 18 IST, February 2nd 2024
Security beefed up at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad where MLAs of JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand will arrive shortly from Ranchi Airport.
Advertisement
2: 27 IST, February 2nd 2024
The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Champai Soren, said on Friday that he will speed up the work started by former CM Hemant Soren to meet the aspirations of people.
Talking to the reporters after taking the oath, Champai Soren said, "Hemant Soren worked for the all-round development of the tribals. I will speed up the work started by him, and we will complete the work on time towards meeting the aspirations of people."
1: 53 IST, February 2nd 2024
Jharkhand's new CM Champai Soren arrived at Project Bhawan in Ranchi for a cabinet meeting. This is his first meeting as the Chief Minister of the state.
Advertisement
1: 34 IST, February 2nd 2024
“I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government. He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his side, dedicated to protecting democracy in these trying times. The resilient people of Jharkhand will deliver a resounding response and emerge victorious in this crucial battle!” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
1: 02 IST, February 2nd 2024
Enforcement Directorate has been granted 5-day remand of Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Advertisement
12: 45 IST, February 2nd 2024
12: 38 IST, February 2nd 2024
- Congress' Alamgir Alam takes oath as a minister in the Jharkhand cabinet, at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.
- RJD's Satyanand Bhokta takes oath as a minister in the Jharkhand cabinet, at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.
Advertisement
12: 14 IST, February 2nd 2024
Amid political crisis in Jharkhand, JMM leader Champai Soren took oath as new Chief Minister of the state at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. It comes 48 hours after Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in money laundering case.
11: 53 IST, February 2nd 2024
Champai Soren will take oath as Jharkhand CM today. Congress party's Alamgir Alam and RJD's Satyanand Bhokta will also take oath as state cabinet ministers.
Advertisement
10: 41 IST, February 2nd 2024
Amid the rising political mercury in Jharkhand, sources revealed that 39 JMM MLAs will be flown to Hyderabad after the swearing-in ceremony in Ranch. It added that rest of the MLAs will stay put in Ranchi with Champai Soren, the new CM-elect.
11: 11 IST, February 2nd 2024
The Supreme Court has refused to hear the plea of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The JMM leader was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a land scam.
Advertisement
10: 29 IST, February 2nd 2024
After meeting Shibu Soren, Jharkhand CM-designate Champai Soren says, "I came here to seek blessings of Guruji (Shibu Soren) and Mataji (Roopi Soren) before taking the oath. He is my idol. I had joined the Jharkhand movement and I am his disciple...I work with…
10: 11 IST, February 2nd 2024
The new CM-elect of Jharkhand, Champai Soren met Hemant Soren's father Shibu Soren ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in Ranchi.
Advertisement
9: 37 IST, February 2nd 2024
"This is PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's politics of harassment and revenge. Taking action in such a way against any CM is sad. This is murder of democracy. ED, CBI, and it raids are being conducted against the opposition leaders," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Hemant Soren's ED arrest.
8: 55 IST, February 2nd 2024
The swearing-in ceremony of the new CM-elect of Jharkhand, Champai Soren, will be held at the Governor House at 12:15 PM.
Advertisement
8: 40 IST, February 2nd 2024
Champai Soren actively participated in the Jharkhand movement in the late 90s along with Shibu Soren, and soon gained fame as the 'Jharkhand Tiger.' He started his political career by becoming an independent MLA through a by-election on the Saraikela seat.
Champai Soren was appointed cabinet minister in the BJP government led by Arjun Munda. He held important ministries during this period. He served as a minister from September 11, 2010, to January 18, 2013.
After the President's rule, when Hemant Soren formed a government in the state, Champai Soren became the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Transport
7: 47 IST, February 2nd 2024
The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance of Jharkhand has 47 MLAs in the 81-member house, where the majority mark is 41. Currently 43 MLAs are backing Champai Soren who is set to take oath as next CM of the state.
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.