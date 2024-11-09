sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jharkhand Voters Will Give Strong Reply to Congress' Caste-Divide Politics Like Haryana: Amit Shah

Published 17:25 IST, November 9th 2024

Jharkhand Voters Will Give Strong Reply to Congress' Caste-Divide Politics Like Haryana: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the voters of Jharkhand will give a befitting reply to Congress over its ploy of caste-divide politics.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Image: X- @BJP4India
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:25 IST, November 9th 2024