Updated February 2nd, 2022 at 11:12 IST

Jharkhand's COVID tally rises to 4,29,172 with 622 fresh cases

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranchi, Feb 2 (PTI) Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 622 new COVID-19 cases, 16 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 4,29,172, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 5,303 as two more persons - one each from Bokaro and Simdega succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new infections at 231, followed by the state capital Ranchi at 206 and Palamu at 21.

Jharkhand now has 4,372 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,506 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,19,497, it said.

About two crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 52,560 since Tuesday.

Schools, colleges and universities were allowed to reopen from Tuesday as the COVID situation improved.

The government also permitted gyms and swimming pools to restart, while allowing sports events at stadiums without spectators.

The administration relaxed the cap on gatherings, allowing a maximum of 200 people.

"All parks and tourist places will remain closed. Not more than 50 per cent of the capacity will be present in restaurants, bars, cinema halls, shops and shopping malls at a time," an official statement had said on Monday.

The state government had on January 3 reimposed COVID-related restrictions, including the closure of all educational institutions and tourist places, in the wake of a surge in coronavirus infections at that time. PTI NAM RG RG

Published February 2nd, 2022 at 11:12 IST

