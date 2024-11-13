Published 20:58 IST, November 13th 2024
Jitendra Singh presents 'Sarangi' to Dogra artist mentioned in PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Union Minister Jitendra Singh presented a new "Sarangi" to Gorinath, a renowned Dogra artist from Udhampur, praised by PM Modi in his "Mann Ki Baat" broadcast.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh | Image: PTI
