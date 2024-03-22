×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 21:33 IST

J&K Board Exams: In Distribution Error, Class 12 Students Given Class 11 Question Paper

The class 12th examination of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education was postponed after the students were distributed paper meant for class 11th.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
NEET PG exam fee for candidates of all categories reduced
Jammu and Kashmir Board for school education postpones exam after class 12th students receive 11th question paper | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Srinagar: The class 12th annual examination of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) was postponed after the class 12th students were distributed question papers meant for the class 11th students. Soon after the incident surfaced, the Union Territory Board of school education was compelled to postpone the examination across Jammu and Kashmir. The incident triggered a major controversy creating confusion among the students of class 12th.

It is being said that the confusion erupted due to a packaging error, which led to the distribution of the question paper of Physical Education of class 11th students to class 12th students. However, as soon as the matter surfaced, the education department immediately took action and cancelled the examination.

Education department working to rectify error

Following the incident, the education department has quickly initiated to rectify the error to ensure that the examination will be conducted soon.

Not only this, an investigation has also been initiated to ascertain the circumstances that led to the distribution mishap. Officials are keen to identify the lapses in the system that allowed such an error to occur, ensuring that corrective measures are promptly implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, students are awaiting updates on the new examination dates as authorities work to reschedule the disrupted assessments and maintain the integrity of the academic evaluation process.

As per a few parents, after the cancellation of the Physical Education examination, uncertainty looms over the scheduling of the Class 12th exams. 
 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 21:33 IST

