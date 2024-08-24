Published 12:37 IST, August 24th 2024
JK elections: EC sets up 24 polling stations for Kashmiri migrants in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi
The Election Commission (EC) has set up 24 special polling stations in Jammu, Udhampur and New Delhi to facilitate voting by Kashmiri migrants
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Election Commission (EC) has set up 24 special polling stations in Jammu, Udhampur and New Delhi to facilitate voting by Kashmiri migrants | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:37 IST, August 24th 2024