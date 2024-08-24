sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • JK elections: EC sets up 24 polling stations for Kashmiri migrants in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi

Published 12:37 IST, August 24th 2024

JK elections: EC sets up 24 polling stations for Kashmiri migrants in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi

The Election Commission (EC) has set up 24 special polling stations in Jammu, Udhampur and New Delhi to facilitate voting by Kashmiri migrants

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
There will be over 20,000 polling stations for assembly polls: Haryana CEO
The Election Commission (EC) has set up 24 special polling stations in Jammu, Udhampur and New Delhi to facilitate voting by Kashmiri migrants | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:37 IST, August 24th 2024