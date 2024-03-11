×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

J&K: Indian Security Agencies On High Alert As Shehbaz Sharif Returns To Power In Pakistan

Jammu Kashmir Police and the Indian Army are maintaining heightened vigilance due to the internal political turmoil in Pakistan potentially coming to an end.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Indian Agencies on High Alert Amid Shahbaz's Return to Power in Pakistan;
Indian Agencies on High Alert Amid Shahbaz's Return to Power in Pakistan | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Jammu and Kashmir: Indian security agencies are on high alert following the return of PMLN leader Shehbaz Sharif to power as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan. There are concerns that with his return, there may be a resurgence of 'small unit attacks' by Pakistani terrorists in the hinterland, similar to what occurred during Shehbaz's first tenure as Prime Minister. During that period, 15 soldiers and 7 civilians were killed in four deadly attacks.

Sources within the Jammu Kashmir Police and Indian Army have revealed that agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance due to the internal political turmoil in Pakistan potentially coming to an end. There are apprehensions that to suppress the 'poll rigging' debate in Pakistan, there may be attempts to incite trouble in India.

During Shehbaz's previous tenure as Prime Minister, there were notable instances of violence:

  • In August 2022, five Army jawans were martyred and two terrorists were eliminated during an attack on an Army camp in Pargal, Darhal, Rajouri.
  • In January 2023, seven civilians from Dhangri area of Rajouri were killed in a well-planned attack by terrorists, which included the shooting of 5 Hindus on January 01 followed by an IED blast that killed 2 others the next day.
  • In April 2023, five Indian Army soldiers were killed and one injured in an ambush on an army truck in the Bhimber Gali area of Poonch.
  • In May 2023, five Special Forces personnel and a terrorist, reportedly associated with the group responsible for the attack on civilians in Dhangri village, were killed in an ambush in the Kandi area of Rajouri.

There are concerns that with the announcement of Lok Sabha elections expected imminently, there may be increased attempts by terror groups to instigate violence. Agencies are closely monitoring social media activity and are working tirelessly to thwart any potential threats. The presence of over 25 highly trained terrorists in the region is also a significant concern for security forces.

 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

